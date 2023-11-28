Ohio State football tight end Cade Stover named a John Mackey Award finalist

Ohio State’s Cade Stover is a finalist for the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the nation.

Stover was among the three finalists announced Tuesday, a group also including Georgia’s Brock Bowers and Colorado State’s Dallin Holker. Bowers is the reigning winner and looking to become the first two-time recipient.

The recognition is a high point for Stover, a redshirt senior who vacillated between positions on both sides of the ball before settling at tight end last year and breaking out.

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) is tackled by University of Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the first half of SaturdayÕs NCAA Division I football game at Michigan Stadium.

Stover ended up as the Buckeyes' second-leading receiver this fall with 41 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns over 11 games.

No one from Ohio State has previously won the Mackey Award since it was established in 2000.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football's Cade Stover named John Mackey Award finalist