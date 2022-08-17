Ohio State football’s starting and ending AP Poll ranking since 2000

The Associated Press College Football Poll has been around since the mid-1930s and Ohio State has been an almost constant somewhere in the rankings — hardly ever out of them. Yes, there are some down years like every program, but when you start looking at monster programs that continually have lofty rankings, there aren’t many better than the Buckeyes.

But not all years are created equal. Far from it. Sometimes Ohio State has exceeded expectations and risen up the preseason or Week 1 rankings, while oftentimes — okay, a lot of times — OSU has fallen from its perch to start the year.

We aren’t going all out and going back to 1935 or anything to show you a trend, but we are heading back to the year 2000 (because that seems like a nice, round place to begin), to look at Ohio State’s start in the AP Poll, and where it finished each year.

We thought it interesting to look at and thought you might as well. By the way, the Buckeyes begin the year at No. 2, so we’ll be watching again.

2000

9 Sep 2000: Mike Doss #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes pulls down Leo Mills #20 of the Arizona Wildcats during the game at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Wildcats 27-17.Mandatory Credit: Harry How /Allsport

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 16

Finish | No. 19

Highest Ranking | No. 6

Overall Record

8-4

2001

Jim Tressel prepares to lead the players onto the field for his first game as Ohio State’s head coach, which was against the University of Akron on Sept. 8, 2001. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 23

Finish | No. 22

Highest Ranking | No. 21

Overall Record

7-5

2002

Ohio State head football coach Jim Tressel taps the helmet of Maurice Clarett (13) after Clarett aggravated his shoulder injury and left the field during the Michigan game at Ohio Stadium, November 26, 2002. Tressel coached the 2002 Buckeyes to a perfect season, capped by a 14-9 home victory over Michigan. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 13

Finish | No. 1

Highest Ranking | No. 1 (national championship)

Overall Record

14-0

2003

(ea osuncs 05 may albrecht 9/13/03)Action from OSU /North Carolina State at Ohio Stadium Sept. 13, 2003. Ben Hartsock celebrates a touchdown in overtime. ( Dispatch photo by Eric Albrecht)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 2

Finish | No. 4

Highest Ranking | No. 2

Overall Record

11-2

2004

Nov 20, 2004; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jim Tressel celebrates a victory against Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Buckeyes beat the Wolverines 37-21. Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 9

Finish | No. 20

Highest Ranking | No. 7

Overall Record

8-4

2005

Jan. 2, 2006; Tempe, AZ USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker (47) A.J. Hawk talks with Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback (10) Brady Quinn following the Fiesta Bowl. Ohio State won 34-20. Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Matt Cashore

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 6

Finish | No. 4

Highest Ranking | No. 6

Overall Record

10-2

2006

Oct 28, 2006; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback (10) Troy Smith, receivers (7) Ted Ginn Jr, and (11) Anthony Gonzalez get the call from head coach Jim Tressel against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Golden Gopher 44-0. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 1

Finish | No. 2

Highest Ranking | No. 1 (loss in BCS title game)

Overall Record

12-1

2007

Jan 7, 2008, New Orleans, LA, USA: LSU Tigers running back Richard Murphy runs for 26 yards in the fourth quarter as Ohio State Buckeyes safety Anderson Russell (21) and linebacker James Laurinaitis (33) defend in the BCS National Championship game at the Louisiana Superdome in the Tigers 38-24 victory against the Buckeyes. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 11

Finish | No. 5

Highest Ranking | No. 1 (lost BCS title game)

Overall Record

11-2

2008

Nov 22, 2008; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker James Laurinaitis (33) cornerback Malcolm Jenkins (2), and running back Chris Wells (28) pre-game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 2

Finish | No. 9

Highest Ranking | No. 2

Overall Record

10-3

2009

Sep 12, 2009; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel (left) and Southern California Trojans quarterback Matt Barkley (7) walk off the field after the game at Ohio Stadium. USC defeated Ohio State 18-15. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 6

Finish | No. 5

Highest Ranking | No. 5

Overall Record

11-2

2010

Nov. 27, 2010; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes Jim Tressel (left) shakes hands with Michigan Wolverines head coach Rich Rodriguez after the game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 2

Finish | No. 5

Highest Ranking | No. 1

Overall Record

12-1

2011

Nov 26, 2011; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Luke Fickell on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 18

Finish | NR

Highest Ranking | No. 15

Overall Record

6-7

2012

Urban Meyer

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer sings the alma mater with players after the Buckeyes beat Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 27, 2012. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 18

Finish | No. 3

Highest Ranking | No. 3 (ineligible for postseason play)

Overall Record

12-0

2013

Dec 7, 2013; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) runs the ball during the third quarter of the 2013 Big 10 Championship game against the Michigan State Spartans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 2

Finish | No. 12

Highest Ranking | No. 2

Overall Record

12-2

2014

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones (12) and mascot Brutus celebrates with the College Playoff trophy after the game against the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 5

Finish | No. 1

Highest Ranking | No. 1 (CFP national champions)

Overall Record

14-1

2015

Urban Meyer

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer watches a scoreboard replay during a game against Minnesota at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, 2015. (Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports)

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 1

Finish | No. 4

Highest Ranking | No. 1

Overall Record

12-1

2016

Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines safety Delano Hill (44) in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 6

Finish | No. 6

Highest Ranking | No. 2 (lost in CFP semifinal)

Overall Record

11-2

2017

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Parris Campbell (21) runs the ball as USC Trojans cornerback Isaiah Langley (24) tackles during the third quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the USC Trojans on Friday, December 29, 2017, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 2

Finish | No. 5

Highest Ranking | No. 2

Overall Record

12-2

2018

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) celebrates with teammate Parris Johnson (21) following their 40-28 win over the TCU Horned Frogs in the NCAA football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 15, 2018. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 5

Finish | No. 3

Highest Ranking | No. 2

Overall Record

13-1

2019

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (53) stares down Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after a sack during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 5

Finish | No. 3

Highest Ranking | No. 2 (lost in CFP semifinal)

Overall Record

13-1

2020

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1), and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland (32) wait to pick up the Sugar Bowl Trophy after beating Clemson Tigers 49-28 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 2

Finish | No. 2

Highest Ranking | No. 2 (lost CFP national title game)

Overall Record

7-1

2021

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

AP Poll start vs. Finish

Start | No. 4

Finish | No. 6

Highest Ranking | No. 2

Overall Record

11-2

