Ohio State football recruiting scouting report: Miles Lockhart

Ohio State football had another dominant recruiting class and landed a consensus top-five class in the country. Once again, the class features serious star power and was able to snag some amazing talent on the defensive side of the football including an extremely intriguing cornerback from the state of Arizona.

Name: Miles Lockhart

High School: Basha (Chandler, AZ)

Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Weight: 193 pounds

Position: Cornerback

Strengths

Welcome to Columbus Miles Lockhart we are happy you are a Buckeye the BIA is back 🌰. 🎥 @MilesLockhart1 pic.twitter.com/w12Ie64HdR — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) July 7, 2023

Miles Lockhart is listed at 5 feet ten inches and 185 pounds, which is already big enough to take on Big Ten defensive backs and he has obvious room to add even more weight likely passing the 200-pound mark his first year on campus. Lockhart is a guy who has made great improvements from his junior to senior year and the Buckeyes may have landed an underrated player that is about to hit a major upswing development-wise. Lockhart also has Big Ten-level speed, which will help him stick to any receiver he might face.

Weaknesses

Miles Lockhart

4 Star CB

Basha HS

State champ in Arizona pic.twitter.com/2siOaPP4Mw — Kris Drew (@KristopherDrew_) April 10, 2023

Miles Lockhart is more physically developed than others in this class and has some jack-of-all-trades traits, which leads me to believe that his ceiling isn’t necessarily as high as some other young defensive backs. Lockhart also dealt with some injuries during his high school career and that doesn’t exactly bode well for a much tougher grind at the Big Ten level.

Expectations

4 ⭐️ corner from chandler Arizona Miles Lockhart, Lockhart has been recruited to play the nickel spot similar to what Jordan Hancock plays, but also is versatile enough to play outside and can make tackles at the LOS @MilesLockhart1 pic.twitter.com/HN3EmD05Yo — ohio state basketball enjoyer (@BrodieKnowsBall) December 21, 2023

Miles Lockhart can grow into a solid contributor for the Buckeyes. It is a very deep defensive back room at Ohio State so I do not expect him to see the field early, but Lockhart should develop into a quality nickel corner who can play at a relatively high level in the slot in a few years.

