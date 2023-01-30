Ohio State football recruiting roundup for late January 2023

The Ohio State football staff knows what keeps the program elite, recruiting the best athletes in the country. It doesn’t stop — even during dead periods, Ryan Day and his staff are analyzing prospects and making changes to their recruiting priorities.

This past weekend was no different, as multiple offers went out. The Buckeyes not only hosted a transfer cornerback from the SEC, but coaches also visited high schools to make in-roads with those coaches and their recruits.

Find out below who was offered, how the visit went with the transfer, and where some of the coaching staff visited during the last weekend of January (plus some offers missed on Thursday).

Georgia 2026 defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright with an offer

Ohio 2025 offensive lineman Carter Lowe gets an offer

Georgia 2025 athlete London Merritt with an offer

2024 Texas linebacker Justin Williams offered

2024 Texas offensive lineman Max Anderson offered

2025 Texas cornerback Devin Sanchez gets an offer

Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State Buckeyes @Coach_Eliano @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/7OoCL5kB5T — Devin Sanchez (@Devin2416) January 26, 2023

2025 California cornerback Chuck McDonald III with an offer

Cornerback transfer Davison Igbinosun on campus

the fit goin off 😮‍💨 https://t.co/JSGQvpoVW3 — Davison Igbinosun (@DaveIgbinosun) January 29, 2023

Tim Walton visits Mount Healthy (Ohio) High School

Quarterback coach Corey Dennis recruiting Alabama

Thank you to @OhioStateFB for coming down south to check out all the talent we have here at Central! pic.twitter.com/1QC6fSvckW — Central High School Recruiting (@RecruitDevils) January 27, 2023

