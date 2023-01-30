Ohio State football recruiting roundup for late January 2023
The Ohio State football staff knows what keeps the program elite, recruiting the best athletes in the country. It doesn’t stop — even during dead periods, Ryan Day and his staff are analyzing prospects and making changes to their recruiting priorities.
This past weekend was no different, as multiple offers went out. The Buckeyes not only hosted a transfer cornerback from the SEC, but coaches also visited high schools to make in-roads with those coaches and their recruits.
Find out below who was offered, how the visit went with the transfer, and where some of the coaching staff visited during the last weekend of January (plus some offers missed on Thursday).
Georgia 2026 defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright with an offer
Bless to receive a offer from Ohio State University @CoachApp35 @_DeMackk @Mansell247 @Mhoward38 @Coach_Davis22 @AABonNBC @RecruitGeorgia @ChadSimmons_ @Rivals @MattDeBary @JeremyO_Johnson @On3sports @BufordGAPrspcts @adamgorney @R2X_Rushmen1 @ryandaytime @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/56bSEwtT6x
— Bryce Perry-Wright (@Brycepw5) January 27, 2023
Ohio 2025 offensive lineman Carter Lowe gets an offer
BLESSED to receive an offer from THE Ohio State University!! 🌰🌰 @CoachJFrye @CoachEricBrown @CoachTylerBitz @CoachWintersWHS @Birm pic.twitter.com/LqlpinQPFg
— Carter Lowe (@big_carter72) January 27, 2023
Georgia 2025 athlete London Merritt with an offer
🙏🏽Beyond Blessed to receive an Offer from THE Ohio state university!!! @Davis33Coach @R2X_Rushmen1 @OhioStateFB #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/iAfekRmgsS
— London Merritt (@merritt_london) January 27, 2023
2024 Texas linebacker Justin Williams offered
After a great talk with the buckeyes I am blessed with an offer from The Ohio State University @jacorynichols @justinallen_13 @OhioStateFB @ryandaytime @OhioStAthletics @Coach_Eliano pic.twitter.com/Jkg3qJqiRz
— Justin Williams (@Justinwilliamz4) January 26, 2023
2024 Texas offensive lineman Max Anderson offered
I am thankful to say I’ve received an offer from THE Ohio State University!!🌰🌰@CoachJFrye @ryandaytime @OhioStateFB @thecoachhill @CoachRobo55 @RHS_FBRecruits @FiveStrongOLine pic.twitter.com/lR6DyWNVUs
— 𝙼𝚊𝚡 𝙰𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@MaxAnders0n1) January 26, 2023
2025 Texas cornerback Devin Sanchez gets an offer
Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State Buckeyes @Coach_Eliano @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/7OoCL5kB5T
— Devin Sanchez (@Devin2416) January 26, 2023
2025 California cornerback Chuck McDonald III with an offer
Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Ohio State!!! Thank you @CoachTimWalton for believing in me! #GoBucks @OhioStateFB @adamgorney @GregBiggins @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs @DOMXprospects @MDFootball pic.twitter.com/Wufgdo99U9
— Chuck McDonald III (@Chuck20fficial) January 30, 2023
Cornerback transfer Davison Igbinosun on campus
the fit goin off 😮💨 https://t.co/JSGQvpoVW3
— Davison Igbinosun (@DaveIgbinosun) January 29, 2023
Tim Walton visits Mount Healthy (Ohio) High School
Thank you to The Ohio State University, The Univ. of Pittsburgh, The Univ. of Cincinnati, and The Univ. of Wisconsin for coming to Mt. Healthy today!!! @CoachTimWalton @BatesBacker @DB_CoachCoombs @CoachSattUC @CoachSpalding_ @OhioStateFB @UC_Recruiting @Pitt_FB @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/258qRvTAqK
— Jordan Stevens (@CoachJMStevens) January 27, 2023
Quarterback coach Corey Dennis recruiting Alabama
Thank you to @OhioStateFB for coming down south to check out all the talent we have here at Central! pic.twitter.com/1QC6fSvckW
— Central High School Recruiting (@RecruitDevils) January 27, 2023
