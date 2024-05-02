Ohio State football offers transfer portal return specialist

The drought for Ohio State football special teams returning any change of possession has become alarming.

The last time the Buckeyes returned a kickoff for a score was in 2010 and a punt was in 2014. It seems absurd to think that a team that has had so many talented players come through its doors would have such an issue, but here we are.

It seems like Ohio State still might not feel comfortable with who it has as a returner, which is why a preferred walk-on offer went out to Presbyterian College transfer, Shawn Lodge. The Ohio native showed during his freshman season that he has the ability to be a threat as a return man.

AGTG!!!! Truly blessed to receive an PWO offer to The Ohio State University🌰🌰 pic.twitter.com/WWc61SbUfc — Shawn Lodge (@slodge03) May 1, 2024

We all know that Buckeye offensive coordinator Brian Hartline doesn’t take receiver transfers, so the offer to Lodge is all about what he can do on special teams.

