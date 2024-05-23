Ohio State football offers four-star cornerback

Ohio State football has been hitting the recruiting trail hard this off-season and the Buckeyes have now apparently sextended an offer to J’Zavien Currence. He is currently rated as a four-star cornerback out of the state of South Carolina and widely considered a top 10 safety in the class of 2026.

Fans should be prepared to hear the Currence hype increase as the young corner stands at 6-feet, 3-inches and has already received a plethora of offers from other Big Ten heavy hitters like Oregon, UCLA, and USC. Defensive backs with his kind of length are rare and it would not be shocking to see him earn a five-star rating by the end of the year.

