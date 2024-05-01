Ohio State football offers 2026 elite North Carolina quarterback

The high-level recruiting of quarterbacks for Ohio State football doesn’t look like it is going to stop anytime soon.

The list of highly regarded prospects to be Buckeyes is long, especially over the past few years. Two were “signed” in the 2024 class, Air Noland and Julian Sayin (transfer from Alabama) and in the 2025 class its the potential No. 1 overall player Tavien St. Clair.

Since the current class already has its quarterback, it allows the Ohio State coaching staff to look towards the 2026 cycle. With that said, an offer went out to North Carolina’s Faizon Brandon on Tuesday evening, the latest power program to offer the elite talent.

Ohio State joined Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Michigan and others in offering the nations No. 4 quarterback and 53rd overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Over 50 top signal callers from 14 different states came out to compete Sunday at the Atlanta @Elite11 regional – here are the top performers from the 9⃣-throw Panini Accuracy Challenge 🏈🎯 pic.twitter.com/bnlaJjCjLP — Brian Stumpf (@Stumpf_Brian) April 29, 2024

Brandon recently took part in the Elite 11 Atlanta regional and performed well considering many of the campers were a grade ahead of him. It was more than enough to warrant an Ohio State offer and it looks like he will highly consider the Buckeyes.

