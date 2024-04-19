Ohio State football makes top 10 for 2026 Maryland safety

Ohio State football is once again making great inroads with an elite secondary prospect, this time in the 2026 class.

Maryland’s Jireh Edwards released his top 10 list and the Buckeyes made the cut for the 6-foot, 1-inch, 194-pound prospect. The nations No. 71 overall prospect and 5th safety according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking’s list is a who’s who of college football.

His finalists include Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, USC, Miami and a few others. Ohio State has been after Edwards since this January when a scholarship was offered to the impressive safety. Many of his other suitor followed the Buckeyes lead, so that does give them a bit of an upper-hand.

Recruitment still open ! pic.twitter.com/ZjEG5Hn8dR — Jireh Edwards ✟ (@jaygolive1k) April 19, 2024

Currently Ohio State has just one commitment for that cycle, wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

