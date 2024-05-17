Ohio State football loses 2025 cornerback commitment

If you follow recruiting closely, you had to assume that it was going to be tough for Ohio State football to keep Blake Woodby.

With commitments from 5-stars in Na’eem Offord and Devin Sanchez, he was already playing second fiddle to his future teammates. The three of them lining up in the same secondary won’t happen, as Woodby decommitted on Thursday afternoon.

It’s not as if this isn’t a loss for the Buckeyes, as he is considered as one of the top players in the nation, ranking as the No. 66 overall prospect and 7th cornerback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

I appreciate Ohio state for the opportunity and the blessing @OGWalt_ https://t.co/l7cAfDg2fc — Blake “Bobble” Woodby (@blake_woodby) May 16, 2024

Woodby’s quote of a social media post may anger some of Buckeye Nation, as the literal worst place he could end up at would be Michigan. They’ll be in a battle with multiple other schools as he received four new offers since the news broke.

Ohio State in the long run should be fine with recruiting cornerbacks going forward, even without Woodby.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire