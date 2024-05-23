Ohio State football avoids Friday night scheduled games for 2024

The year is 2024 and the grip that television executives have on college football has never been tighter. They are largely to blame for the chaos that is conference realignment and they are definitely to blame for the scheduling decisions made each season, but they have decided to bless Ohio State football with the most recent news.

The Buckeyes will not be playing any Friday night football games and this may not be a big deal for fans or the viewer, but this is a very important thing for the Ohio State coaching staff. It is much easier to recruit and bring kids in to Saturday games than Friday games considering that most high school games around the country are on Friday night.

Fox made its announcement of Big Ten Friday night schedule today and Ohio State was one of the few that missed the cut along with Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin.

FOX Friday night football schedule pic.twitter.com/izxh4b035g — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 22, 2024

