Ohio State football 2025 linebacker commitment Eli Lee wins award at camp

Now that the weather is starting to change, many more high school football camps will be help and Ohio State 2025 football commitment Eli Lee is taking advantage of them.

The Buckeye linebacker verbal participated in the Under Armor Next Camp and was named MVP of his position group. This will surely help Lee’s status among the recruiting sites, as he’s ranked as just the No. 599 overall prospect and 66th linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Lee stands 6-foot, 3-inches and weighs 215-pounds, has the size and speed to make a difference for the Buckeye defense when he arrives on campus. If his recruiting rankings don’t rise, it would be extremely surprising.

Ohio State 2025 linebacker commit Eli Lee is selected as linebacker MVP at the Under Armour Next camp. pic.twitter.com/D8LfGTzHbv — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) April 28, 2024

Tarvos Alford is the other linebacker currently committed in Ohio State’s 2025 class, and it remains to be see if another one will be added to the impressive pair.

