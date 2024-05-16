Ohio State defensive coach no longer with program

This off-season has been a dramatic one for the Ohio State football coaching staff with the Bill O’Brien era lasting only a few days and then the abrupt spring departure of longtime offensive assistant, Tony Alford. But the chaos continues with pass rush specialist, Brandon Jordan, leaving the Ohio State football program.

His tenure was longer than O’Brien’s but not too much longer as Jordan officially joined the program in February and was present for every spring practice. Expectations were high for him as some thought this could be the heir to the Larry Johnson defensive line throne, but life had other plans. It is not currently known where Jordan is landing next, but we wish him good luck.

In the meantime, the Buckeyes do have a graduate assistant ready to assist Johnson in LaAllan Clark, who has previous experience as a defensive end coach at Southwestern Athletic Conference powerhouse Southern.

Buckeye pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan already leaving after just coming on in February is a real blow. I was really looking forward to him with this D-Line. His NFL clients swore by him. pic.twitter.com/GRPTGib5As — Juck (@JuckOnBucks) May 15, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire