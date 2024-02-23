Ohio State football adds a coach to help Larry Johnson’s defensive line

Although Ohio State football defensive line coach Larry Johnson got an extension earlier this month, he is still closer to retirement than he is to staying in Columbus for multiple years.

Head coach Ryan Day knows this and made a future move, hiring Brandon Jordan away from the Seattle Seahawks. He served as their pass rush specialist this past season. He spend one year with Michigan State in the same role in 2022.

Jordan is originally from Texas but prepped in Merrillville, Indiana. He played collegiately at Illinois, so he has Midwest ties and is viewed as a very good recruiter — although he can’t go on the road in this role.

The hope was that Seattle would retain him after Pete Carrol decided to take a management role with the team. Clearly that wasn’t the case as the Seahawks loss was the Buckeyes gain.

