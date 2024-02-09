Bill O’Brien reportedly leaving Ohio State after an extremely short tenure

The writing on the wall for recently hired Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to return home to the Boston area and become Boston College’s next head coach has been going on for over a week now.

All the rumors seem to have come to fruition on Friday morning, as ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported that O’Brien was working with BC to become its next leader. Part of the reasoning was to be able to get better care for his son.

As for the Buckeyes, it seems like this is the first time all offseason that they have received bad news, as O’Brien will never coach a game in Columbus. It’s back to the drawing board for Ryan Day, who recently said that he would give up his play-calling duties for the right fit at offensive coordinator.

Sources: Boston College is working toward a deal to hire Bill O’Brien as the school’s next head coach. A deal is expected soon, giving BC a well-regarded coach with extensive NFL experience and strong local ties. pic.twitter.com/WBh50h0GoP — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 9, 2024

Since its getting later in the coaching carousel, it may be hard for Day to find another elite choice as his offensive coordinator. With all the talent that Ohio State is returning, the hope might be to lure someone who already has a job with another team to Columbus.

