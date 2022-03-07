Ohio State basketball drops out of the AP Poll

Well, it finally happened. After seeing the Ohio State basketball team lose too many games and slowly slide down the polls, it has officially exited the Associated Press Poll that was released on Monday.

And while the Buckeyes still hung on to a ranking (barely) in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, they weren’t even on the doorstep of making it in, only receiving 16 total votes. Six other unranked teams received more votes than that. The top ten of the poll has a lot of familiar names you’ve no doubt grown accustomed to. At No. 1 is Gonzaga, followed by Arizona (2), Baylor (3), Auburn (4), Kentucky (5), Kansas (6), Duke (7), Villanova (8), and a tie for No. 9 between Purdue and Tennessee.

POLL ALERT: Kentucky into top five, Villanova, Tennessee into top 10 in AP Top 25; Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor remain 1-2-3 and North Carolina returns to the poll. Full poll: https://t.co/lAD9VZKaPM pic.twitter.com/Wp5LlGc99H — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) March 7, 2022

Ranked or not, Ohio State will now have to pick itself up off the mat and try to find a way to win games in the postseason. The Buckeyes will be in action next in the Big Ten Tournament Friday night against the winner of Minnesota and Penn State.