Ohio State baseball battles back but falls short to Indiana in Big Ten Tournament

Ohio State baseball was riding high entering its quarterfinal matchup against Indiana, but couldn’t find the magic it had in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes found themselves down 5-0 after two innings of play, but continued to battle and eventually tied the game after the fourth inning. It was all downhill from there for Ohio State, as the Hoosiers bats woke up again, scoring seven unanswered runs, winning 14-7.

Ohio State’s loss now puts in a win-or-go-home situation against No. 2 seeded Nebraska, that it beat in its opening game 15-2. The Buckeyes will need a similar performance to defeat the Huskers again tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.

FINAL | Today's final. The Buckeyes will face No. 2 Nebraska tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. ET in an elimination game. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/MfDH52MJ4L — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) May 23, 2024

The loss puts the Buckeyes season record at 29-25. They will need two more wins to make it to the conference title game.

