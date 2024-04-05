Odell Beckham Jr. has ‘confused’ reaction to Dolphins rumors

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill got the NFL rumor mill spinning Friday morning when he teased on social media that free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was about to be his newest teammate.

That came as news to Beckham, though.

With plenty of people taking Hill’s post to mean that a deal for Beckham with the Dolphins was imminent, the free agent wide receiver had a puzzled reaction to the news cycle.

Lol I’m Confused today did I sign somewhere ? Errbody keep hittin me — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 5, 2024

Beckham, 31, visited the Dolphins in March and received a contract offer from the team, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

“We did make him an offer and business takes time, especially with players like Odell, who’s had a phenomenal career and still has really good football in front of him and has options,” McDaniel said at the league meeting in March. “I think those conversations will be ongoing. We’ll see where they go.”

In nine seasons in the NFL, Beckham has recorded 566 receptions for 7,932 yards and 59 touchdown receptions. He sat out the entire 2022 season after suffering an ACL tear in the Super Bowl and returned to play the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens.

