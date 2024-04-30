What are the odds for the Denver Nuggets to win the NBA Championship again?

DENVER (KDVR) – Based on FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds, the Denver Nuggets are one of the top teams expected to win the NBA Championship.

After finishing off round one of the playoffs on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Denver Nuggets are heading to the second round of playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Schedule: Denver Nuggets face Timberwolves in semifinals

While the Nuggets took home the title last year, the best odds aren’t in their favor this year.

NBA Championship odds

FanDuel released the odds of the teams most likely to win the NBA Championship, as of the end of April:

As of the end of April, FanDuel has the Celtics winning the championship, but not by much. The Nuggets are still in the running at second-best odds for winning the whole thing.

For the exact NBA Finals results, the best odds are between the Celtics and the Nuggets, with +400 odds that the Celtics will beat the Nuggets and +520 odds that the Nuggets will beat the Celtics.

While it’s still too early to tell which teams will make it to the finals and who will be crowned the champions, the Nuggets are set to continue their playoff run against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

