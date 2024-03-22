Oakland shocks college basketball world with win over Kentucky: 'March Madness at its best'

Cinderella's glass slipper fit the Oakland Golden Grizzlies this March.

Oakland basketball pulled off the first stunning upset of the 2024 NCAA tournament, taking down Kentucky 80-76 in the first round in Pittsburgh. Oakland advances to the round of 32 at the Division 1 level for the first time in school history, becoming just the 23rd 14-seed all-time to upset a 3-seed in March Madness.

Greg Kampe's squad led for most of the game, jumping out to an early lead thanks to a massive 21-point first half from Jack Gohlke, who hit 10 deep shots in the game, coming up just one short of tying the NCAA tournament record. Oakland took a three-point lead into halftime and led the entirety of the second half to hang on to their first win inside the March Madness bracket in school history.

Oakland now advances to the second round where they'll play the the winner of Texas Tech and N.C. State in the 6-11 seed matchup, set to tip-off after Oakland's game. On the CBS broadcast following the game, Gohlke, the hero of the night, promised another locked-in effort for Oakland in the next round, promising the Golden Grizzlies are not just a Cinderella.

But to the rest of the sports world, the Golden Grizzlies definitely qualify after slaying the winningest program in college basketball history in the first round, sending them to an early offseason. The college basketball world anointed Oakland as one of the heroes of this March for the unthinkable win they pulled off Thursday night. And Kampe, who led Oakland to the second round, got plenty of flowers for the career win in his 40th year coaching.

& WE MARCH ON! SEE YOU SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/nOO8AVAl8S — Oakland Men's Basketball (@OaklandMBB) March 22, 2024

FINAL: Oakland 80, Kentucky 76.



Greg Kampe pulls off one of the biggest upsets in March madness history. pic.twitter.com/SgQUecNc7w — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) March 22, 2024

"Just go shoot it, baby. You're the best."



- What Oakland coach Greg Kampe told Jack Gohlke pic.twitter.com/XzWNZE5S9J — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 22, 2024

OAKLAND STUNS KENTUCKY AND LEAVES LESS THAN 1% OF BRACKETS PERFECT 🫣#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/0TldePBRKc — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

What a moment for the Oakland Golden Grizzlies! pic.twitter.com/6VilcPAsRi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2024

Five years ago, Jack Gohlke was a redshirt freshman at Hillsdale College (Division II).



Tonight, he made 10 three-point shots and scored 32 points as Oakland upset Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.



Anarchy?



Nope. Just College Basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2024

14 SEED OAKLAND STUNS 3 SEED KENTUCKY.



THIS. IS. MARCH. pic.twitter.com/wNDzes5zRz — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 22, 2024

Major NCAA March Madness tournament 80-76 upset victory for #14 seed Oakland over the #3 seed Kentucky! Oakland’s guard Jack Gohlke was sizzling hot, draining 10 3s in his 32 point performance to carry his team to a win 🔥 His 10 3s was one shy from tying the NCAA tournament… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 22, 2024

What a win by Oakland U. When I worked at the @freep, I got a chance to cover Greg Kampe a few times. Great coach. Straight shooter. Tremendous motivator. What an incredible, massive win. Biggest in this program’s history by far.



(Sorry @michaeleaves) — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 22, 2024

Been a long time since Cinderella's come from the state of Michigan. Congrats to Greg Kampe and all the Oakland fans out there. Pretty sweet seeing them advance and taking out a blue blood along the way. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 22, 2024

Greg Kampe: 40 years at Oakland, first win in the round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament.



What a moment. Has long been one of the best-ever representatives of this sport. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 22, 2024

Greg Kampe, after all these years, deserves this moment. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 22, 2024

Greg Kampe took the head coach job at Oakland in 1984.



Over 40 seasons, he's guided the Golden Grizzlies from Division II to Division I, won 699 games, and made four NCAA Tournaments.



Tonight, his #14 Oakland upset #3 Kentucky—the biggest win in school history. pic.twitter.com/Pf2xmT6ak9 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 22, 2024

Kentucky hasn't made the Sweet 16 since 2019 and hasn't made the Final Four since 2015.



Eliminated by 15-seed Saint Peter's and 14-seed Oakland in two of the last three seasons. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 22, 2024

Not sure anyone has ever been more message board mad than BBN will be after this.



Oakland was just incredible. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) March 22, 2024

Jack Gohlke and 14-seed Oakland struck fear into Kentucky fans 😳 pic.twitter.com/nql6ljsaoY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2024

Greg Kampe has been the head coach at Oakland for 40 years.



He’s been with the school since it was in Division II.



Tonight, the school advances to the Round of 32 for the first time ever.



March Madness at its best! — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 22, 2024

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Fans can't get enough of Oakland's March Madness upset over Kentucky