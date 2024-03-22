PITTSBURGH — Oakland basketball pulled off the upset of the 2024 NCAA tournament, as the No. 14 seed in the South region defeated No. 3 seed Kentucky, 80-76, on Thursday night.

Jack Golhke had 32 points on 10 3-pointers, and DQ Cole's 3 in the left corner with 37 seconds left put the game out of reach and gave Greg Kampe and the Golden Grizzlies their second-ever NCAA tournament win.

Trey Townsend, the Horizon League Player of the Year, added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Kentucky was led by Antonio Reeves' 27 points.

More to come on freep.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jack Gohlke, Oakland basketball stun Kentucky in NCAA tournament, 80-76