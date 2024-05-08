Oakland A’s Darell Hernaiz exits game against Rangers early with ankle injury

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Americas High School graduate and current Oakland A’s infielder Darell Hernaiz suffered a left ankle injury, according to the A’s, during the team’s game against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

Hate to see this.



Darell Hernaiz leaves the Oakland A’s game against the Texas Rangers in the 2nd after a rough landing on first base while trying to beat out a throw.



Hernaiz suffered a left ankle injury, per @MartinJGallegos.



pic.twitter.com/YLG4DIIaPs — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 7, 2024

Footage shows Hernaiz awkwardly landing his left foot on the first base bag and then taking a rough fall while trying to leg out an infield hit in the second inning of the A’s game against the Rangers.

Hernaiz was able to get up and walk back to the clubhouse under his own power.

The A’s announced later that Hernaiz suffered a left ankle injury.

In a postgame press conference, A’s manager Mark Kotsay said Hernaiz went for an MRI on Tuesday and the team will have more information on his injury on Wednesday morning.

Mark Kotsay provides an update on Darell Hernáiz's ankle injury that forced him out of today's game pic.twitter.com/wHtpeLfYzd — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 7, 2024

Hernaiz was getting into the groove as he is in the midst of his second stint at the big-league level this season. A week after being optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas after starting the year out at the MLB level, the Americas High School grad was recalled by the A’s on April 25.

Since being called back up to the MLB, Hernaiz is hitting .250, going 9-for-36 at the plate in eleven games played.

