NWSL Names Sarah Jones Simmer Chief Operating Officer

Sarah Jones Simmer, a longtime executive in the tech industry, was named the chief operating officer of the NWSL, the league announced Thursday morning in a news release.

“I’m thrilled to join the NWSL at such an important time in the company’s growth,” Jones Simmer said in a statement. “The league is on such an exceptional trajectory, anchored by the strength of its leadership, athletes and partners.”

Jones Simmer was most recently the CEO of Found, a medically assisted weight-loss program. Before that, she worked at the dating app Bumble as the chief operating officer as well as the chief strategy officer, and she led the company through its IPO in 2021. She was tasked with leading investment strategy for the Bumble Fund, which helped grow female-led businesses.

Bumble was acquired by private equity firm Blackstone during her time there.

Jones Simmer’s NWSL term will begin in April, and she will be responsible for leading the league’s business strategy and corporate operations. She joins during an important time for the league in terms of team ownership.

Sportico reported earlier in March that the San Diego Wave was being sold for $113 million in a two-part deal to the Levine Leichtman family.

Angel City FC, the league’s most valuable franchise and one of its newest teams, is also exploring a control sale. Alexis Ohanian is the team’s largest shareholder.

