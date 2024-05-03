NW Shootout lacrosse set for KidSport

May 3—KidSport will be filled with enough lacrosse players to shake a stick at, first with high school games Friday evening and Saturday morning, and then a youth tournament over the weekend.

The Northwest Avalanche, which draws high school players from throughout the Flathead Valley, has boys and girls matches set for 6 p.m. against Missoula.

The Avalanche boys then play Helena Saturday morning at 9 a.m., before giving away to the Northwest Shootout, hosted by the NW Sharpshooters youth program.

Ryan Robinson, the president of the NW Avalanche, notes that 67 teams in three age groups — Grades 1-2, 3-4 and 5-6 — will play into Sunday evening at KidSport. Teams from Spokane to Billings will compete.

The high school Avalanche play in a Montana league, or union, that includes fledgling programs from Wyoming towns Cody and Sheridan. The boys team is 5-4 and ranked second in the union; its 4-1 league record includes a loss to Bozeman.

The girls team is 9-1, having split two games with Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and is ranked first.

Robinson said his program has drawn 260 players, with 60 at the high school level.