By the numbers: No. 7 Texas vs No. 18 Oklahoma State

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns and will be face the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys for the Big 12 title on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

Texas has beaten several Big 12 teams this year including Baylor, Houston, BYU, Kansas State, TCU, Iowa State, and Texas Tech. They have another chance to win against one more member of the conference on Dec. 2.

This is Steve Sarkisian’s third year as the head coach of the Longhorns, and the team has shown improvement both on the field and in the locker room.

Saturday presents a chance for Texas to further the program’s growth, with a conference championship and potential College Football Playoff berth at stake. Texas simply needs to win against Oklahoma State and for Louisville to beat Florida State in the ACC Championship to essentially punch their ticket to the playoff.

Here’s a statistical comparison for the Big 12 Championship game between Texas and Oklahoma State.

Points per game

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Texas: 35 points per game

No. 18 Oklahoma State: 30 points per game

Points allowed

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 7 Texas: 17 points allowed per game

No. 18 Oklahoma State: 27 points allowed per game

Total yards

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 7 Texas: 460 total yards per game

No. 18 Oklahoma State: 433 total yards per game

Total yards allowed

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 7 Texas: 325 total yards allowed per game

No. 18 Oklahoma State: 423 total yards allowed per game

Passing yards

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 7 Texas: 272 passing yards per game

No. 18 Oklahoma State: 265 passing yards per game

Passing yards allowed

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 7 Texas: 240 passing yards allowed per game

No. 18 Oklahoma State: 251 passing yards allowed per game

Rushing yards

Syndication: The Ames Tribune

No. 7 Texas: 188 rushing yards per game

No. 18 Oklahoma State: 167 rushing yards per game

Rushing yards allowed

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Texas: 85 rushing yards allowed per game

No. 18 Oklahoma State: 172 rushing yards allowed per game

Time of possession

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 7 Texas: 31:06 per game

No. 18 Oklahoma State: 30:24

3rd down conversions

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 7 Texas: 57-158 (36%)

No. 18 Oklahoma State: 69-183 (37.7%)

4th down conversions

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Texas: 17-28 (60.7%)

No. 18 Oklahoma State: 9-18 (50%)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire