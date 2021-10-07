By the numbers: Michigan football vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Last week’s game at Wisconsin ended up being a rout in favor of the Wolverines. Will the maize and blue be able to make it two on the road?

This one is a little more daunting, as Nebraska, despite the 3-3 record, has shown a pulse all season-long, more getting into its own way than anything. The Wolverines have shown few weaknesses thus far, with still just the one half against Rutgers being the lone two quarters in which Michigan hasn’t been thoroughly dominant.

Conversely, Nebraska has a stellar offense, save for its porous offensive line. Adrian Martinez has been in beast mode all season and the Michigan defense has yet to face a top-rated offense this year.

This is how the two rank against each other according to the numbers.

Offense

Rank (metric)

Rank (metric)

Michigan scoring offense

12th (39.8 ppg)

13th (15.5 ppg)

Nebraska scoring defense

Michigan rushing offense

7th (255 ypg)

43rd (122.17 ypga)

Nebraska rushing defense

Michigan passing offense

112th (181.6 ypg)

43rd (199.8 ypga)

Nebraska passing defense

Michigan total offense

40th (436.8 ypg)

42nd (322 ypga)

Nebraska total defense

Michigan yards per play

22nd (6.74 ypp)

36th (4.88 ypga)

Nebraska yards per play allowed

Michigan first downs

80th (20 pg)

23rd (16.5 apg)

Nebraska opp. first downs

Michigan third down conv.

47th (43.75%)

69th (37.35%)

Nebraska opp. third down conv.

Michigan fourth down conv.

32nd (66.67%)

5th (20%)

Nebraska opp. fourth down conv.

Michigan red zone conv.

13th (95%)

6th (67.4%)

Nebraska opp. red zone conv.

Michigan sacks allowed

2nd (0.2 sapg)

60th (1.83 spg)

Nebraska sacks

Michigan TFL allowed

1st (2.2 tfla/gm)

9th (6.67 tfl/gm)

Nebraska TFL

Michigan long scrimmage plays

97th (59 10+ yd plays)

69th (65 10+ yd plays)

Nebraska long plays allowed

Michigan penalties

30th (44.3 yds/gm)

77th (51.7 yds/gm)

Nebraska opp. penalties

Michigan TOP

40th (31:01.4)

33rd (31:41.5)

Nebraska TOP

Defense

Rank (metric)

Rank (metric)

Michigan scoring defense

6th (12.8 ppg)

50th (34.3 ppg)

Nebraska scoring offense

Michigan rushing defense

33rd (115 ypga)

14th (235.5 ypg)

Nebraska rushing offense

Michigan passing defense

16th (170.6 ypga)

40th (266.5 ypg)

Nebraska passing offense

Michigan total defense

14th (285.8 ypga)

11th (502 ypg)

Nebraska total offense

Michigan yards per play allowed

17th (4.48 yppa)

24th (6.69 ypp)

Nebraska yards per play

Michigan opp. first downs

16th (16 apg)

21st (24 pg)

Nebraska first downs

Michigan opp. third down conv.

38th (35.06%)

27th (47.25%)

Nebraska third down conv.

Michigan opp. fourth down conv.

39th (40%)

39th (69.23%)

Nebraska fourth down conv.

Michigan opp. red zone conv.

98th (88.89%)

87th (80%)

Nebraska red zone conv.

Michigan sacks

35th (2.6 s/gm)

121st (3 sa/gm)

Nebraska sacks allowed

Michigan TFL

77th (5.4 tfl/gm)

115th (6.33 tfla/gm)

Nebraska TFL allowed

Michigan long scrimmage plays allowed

12th (47 10+ yd plays)

19th (84 10+ yd plays)

Nebraska long plays

Michigan opp. penalties

118th (38.6 yd/gm)

38th (46.2 yd/gm)

Nebraska penalties

Michigan turnover margin

12th (+1/gm)

61st (0/gm)

Nebraska turnover margin

Special teams

Rank (metric)

Rank (metric)

Michigan kickoff

66th (62.79 yds)

130th (65.35 yds)

Nebraska opp. kickoff

Michigan kickoff return

60th (21.45 yds/ret)

93rd (22.63 yds/ret)

Nebraska kickoff return allowed

Michigan punting

60th (43.6 yds/p)

115th (45.47 yds/p)

Nebraska opp. punting

Michigan punt return

15th (15.92 yds/ret)

128th (23 yds/ret)

Nebraska punt return allowed

Michigan field goals

29th (88.9%)

7th (36.4%)

Nebraska opp. field goals

Michigan PAT

1st (100%)

52nd (100%)

Nebraska opp. PAT

Michigan opp. kickoff

2nd (55.71 yds)

46th (63.47 yds)

Nebraska kickoff

Michigan kickoff return allowed

1st (7.75 yds/ret)

119th (15 yds/ret)

Nebraska kickoff return

Michigan opp. punting

107th (44.93 yds/p)

122nd (38.32 yds/p)

Nebraska punting

Michigan punt return allowed

33rd (4 yds/ret)

125th (1.14 yds/ret)

Nebraska punt return

Michigan opp. field goals

49th (71.4%)

114th (50%)

Nebraska field goals

Michigan opp. PAT

52nd (100%)

123rd (88.5%)

Nebraska PAT

