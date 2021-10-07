By the numbers: Michigan football vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Last week’s game at Wisconsin ended up being a rout in favor of the Wolverines. Will the maize and blue be able to make it two on the road?
This one is a little more daunting, as Nebraska, despite the 3-3 record, has shown a pulse all season-long, more getting into its own way than anything. The Wolverines have shown few weaknesses thus far, with still just the one half against Rutgers being the lone two quarters in which Michigan hasn’t been thoroughly dominant.
Conversely, Nebraska has a stellar offense, save for its porous offensive line. Adrian Martinez has been in beast mode all season and the Michigan defense has yet to face a top-rated offense this year.
This is how the two rank against each other according to the numbers.
Related
What they said: Scott Frost says Michigans defense causes havoc
Jim Harbaugh calls Nebraska impressive, ‘Gonna be a big challenge’
Kirk Herbstreit: Michigan ‘feels like they’ve got some angst against the world’
Offense
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan scoring offense
12th (39.8 ppg)
13th (15.5 ppg)
Nebraska scoring defense
Michigan rushing offense
7th (255 ypg)
43rd (122.17 ypga)
Nebraska rushing defense
Michigan passing offense
112th (181.6 ypg)
43rd (199.8 ypga)
Nebraska passing defense
Michigan total offense
40th (436.8 ypg)
42nd (322 ypga)
Nebraska total defense
Michigan yards per play
22nd (6.74 ypp)
36th (4.88 ypga)
Nebraska yards per play allowed
Michigan first downs
80th (20 pg)
23rd (16.5 apg)
Nebraska opp. first downs
Michigan third down conv.
47th (43.75%)
69th (37.35%)
Nebraska opp. third down conv.
Michigan fourth down conv.
32nd (66.67%)
5th (20%)
Nebraska opp. fourth down conv.
Michigan red zone conv.
13th (95%)
6th (67.4%)
Nebraska opp. red zone conv.
Michigan sacks allowed
2nd (0.2 sapg)
60th (1.83 spg)
Nebraska sacks
Michigan TFL allowed
1st (2.2 tfla/gm)
9th (6.67 tfl/gm)
Nebraska TFL
Michigan long scrimmage plays
97th (59 10+ yd plays)
69th (65 10+ yd plays)
Nebraska long plays allowed
Michigan penalties
30th (44.3 yds/gm)
77th (51.7 yds/gm)
Nebraska opp. penalties
Michigan TOP
40th (31:01.4)
33rd (31:41.5)
Nebraska TOP
List
Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 6
Defense
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan scoring defense
6th (12.8 ppg)
50th (34.3 ppg)
Nebraska scoring offense
Michigan rushing defense
33rd (115 ypga)
14th (235.5 ypg)
Nebraska rushing offense
Michigan passing defense
16th (170.6 ypga)
40th (266.5 ypg)
Nebraska passing offense
Michigan total defense
14th (285.8 ypga)
11th (502 ypg)
Nebraska total offense
Michigan yards per play allowed
17th (4.48 yppa)
24th (6.69 ypp)
Nebraska yards per play
Michigan opp. first downs
16th (16 apg)
21st (24 pg)
Nebraska first downs
Michigan opp. third down conv.
38th (35.06%)
27th (47.25%)
Nebraska third down conv.
Michigan opp. fourth down conv.
39th (40%)
39th (69.23%)
Nebraska fourth down conv.
Michigan opp. red zone conv.
98th (88.89%)
87th (80%)
Nebraska red zone conv.
Michigan sacks
35th (2.6 s/gm)
121st (3 sa/gm)
Nebraska sacks allowed
Michigan TFL
77th (5.4 tfl/gm)
115th (6.33 tfla/gm)
Nebraska TFL allowed
Michigan long scrimmage plays allowed
12th (47 10+ yd plays)
19th (84 10+ yd plays)
Nebraska long plays
Michigan opp. penalties
118th (38.6 yd/gm)
38th (46.2 yd/gm)
Nebraska penalties
Michigan turnover margin
12th (+1/gm)
61st (0/gm)
Nebraska turnover margin
List
ESPN FPI: Michigan football game-by-game predictions after Week 4
Special teams
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan kickoff
66th (62.79 yds)
130th (65.35 yds)
Nebraska opp. kickoff
Michigan kickoff return
60th (21.45 yds/ret)
93rd (22.63 yds/ret)
Nebraska kickoff return allowed
Michigan punting
60th (43.6 yds/p)
115th (45.47 yds/p)
Nebraska opp. punting
Michigan punt return
15th (15.92 yds/ret)
128th (23 yds/ret)
Nebraska punt return allowed
Michigan field goals
29th (88.9%)
7th (36.4%)
Nebraska opp. field goals
Michigan PAT
1st (100%)
52nd (100%)
Nebraska opp. PAT
Michigan opp. kickoff
2nd (55.71 yds)
46th (63.47 yds)
Nebraska kickoff
Michigan kickoff return allowed
1st (7.75 yds/ret)
119th (15 yds/ret)
Nebraska kickoff return
Michigan opp. punting
107th (44.93 yds/p)
122nd (38.32 yds/p)
Nebraska punting
Michigan punt return allowed
33rd (4 yds/ret)
125th (1.14 yds/ret)
Nebraska punt return
Michigan opp. field goals
49th (71.4%)
114th (50%)
Nebraska field goals
Michigan opp. PAT
52nd (100%)
123rd (88.5%)
Nebraska PAT
Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+