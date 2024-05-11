Novak Djokovic greets fans wearing a helmet after getting hit on head with water bottle

Tennis star Novak Djokovic greeted fans wearing a helmet on Saturday morning (11 May) after he was hit on the head by a water bottle.

The 36-year-old saw the funny side of the incident which happened the day before.

The tennis star fell to the floor on Friday when a container slipped out of a spectator’s backpack and struck him following his second-round win at the Italian Open in Rome.

Djokovic said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “fine” and resting at the hotel “with an ice pack”.