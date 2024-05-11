Is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Saturday’s late kick off sees Nottingham Forest take on Chelsea in a Premier League contest that will have ramifications at both ends of the table.

Forest come into the game sitting 17th in the league and just three points above the relegation zone meaning they are in serious threat of facing the drop should they lose to Chelsea today. A 3-1 victory over relegation rivals Sheffield United last time out holds them in good stead but Nuno Espírito Santo’s side will need to up their levels if they are to take points away from a Chelsea side that is gaining momentum.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues are unbeaten in their last three games and hammered David Moyes’ West Ham 5-0 last time out to jump up to seventh in the table. They are targeting a place in next season’s European competitions and need to keep winning if they are to finish above Newcastle and Manchester United.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea?

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea is due to kick-off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 11 May at The City Ground.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 5pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Neco Williams is missing for the hosts as the result of a hamstring injury while Taiwo Awoniyi completed his return from injury last week and and is pushing for a starting place alongside Chris Wood up front.

Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto and Raheem Sterling resumed training with the Blues and are all nearing full fitness after recent injuries. That trio returned to the matchday squad for against West Ham United last weekend and are in contention to start.

Thiago Silva will feature at some point for his final match at Stamford Bridge before leaving Chelsea in the summer.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham XI: Sels, Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Aina, Yates, Danila, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gallagher, Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson

Odds

Nottingham Forest win - 23/10

Draw - 21/10

Chelsea win - 5/6

Prediction

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Chelsea.