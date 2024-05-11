Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Mudryk slots Blues ahead

(Action Images via Reuters)

Nottingham Forest play host to Chelsea this evening in a Premier League clash that will have consequences at both the top and bottom of the table.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest side failed in their appeal to overturn a four-point deduction for breaching Profit & Sustainability rules and, as a result, sit 17th in the league just three points above the drop zone. A 3-1 victory over Sheffield United in their previous outing maintained their current position of avoiding relegation but they need to win at least one of their last two matches to guarantee a spot in the top flight next season.

For their part, Chelsea are chasing Newcastle United in the hopes of securing Europa League football next year. This is a battle for sixth place, with Manchester United also involved, and a run of three unbeaten matches has propelled Mauricio Pochettino’s side into contention. Should they win today they will have a strong chance of securing their place in Europe before the final gameweek.

Follow all the action from The City Ground below plus get the latest Nottingham Forest v Chelsea predictions and odds here:

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE

Nottingham Forest host Chelsea in the Premier League

Forest are three points above drop zone and would ensure their Premier League status with a draw or win

Chelsea aiming to finish inside top six to secure Europa League spot

7’ - GOAL! Mudryk slots home after exquisite Palmer pass (NFO 0-1 CHE)

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina; Gibbs-White, Yates, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Madueke, Mudryk; Jackson.

Nottingham Forest FC 0 - 1 Chelsea FC

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 0-1 Chelsea

17:40 , Chris Wilson

8 mins: GOAL! Something out of nothing from Chelsea!

Silva lays it off to Palmer, who plays a lovely through ball to Mudryk on the left-hand side. The Ukrainian takes a touch to come across Boly, before sweeping it into the far corner.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Chelsea

17:37 , Chris Wilson

6 mins: A long throw-in from Aina, and Yates gets a head to it, but the looping effort goes harmlessly wide.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Chelsea

17:37 , Chris Wilson

5 mins: Chelsea clear the corner easily, but Forest win it back with Yates. Aina’s ball in is blocked, just before Hudson-Odoi’s is cleared.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Chelsea

17:36 , Chris Wilson

3 mins: Chelsea are enjoying some early possession here. Cucurella is providing that extra man in the middle, as popularised by Guardiola and Arteta.

Montiel breaks free down the right and fizzes in a cross towards Wood, but it’s cleared behind for a corner.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Chelsea

17:33 , Chris Wilson

1 min: The City Ground is absolutely rocking in the opening stages, as the relief and celebration of Forest fans finally comes out.

The home side have a chance almost immediately, as Chris Wood gets to a long ball over the top. He tries to lob the inrushing Petrovic, but the ‘keeper manages to catch it.

Should have scored really.

KICK-OFF! Nottingham Forest 0-0 Chelsea

17:31 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The away side get us started on a sunny afternoon on the banks of the Trent.

Can Chelsea take one step closer to European qualification? A reminder that Forest will still want to mathematically confirm their safety with at least a draw.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE

17:27 , Chris Wilson

Both teams are in the tunnel now, with a few smiles from the Forest players as they know they’ve almost confirmed safety.

The fans know too, and the City Ground is in fine voice as the players make their way onto the pitch.

How the teams are faring

17:25 , Chris Wilson

Not long to go until kick-off, so a reminder of the potential permutations for both sides.

Nottingham Forest are hovering just about the relegation zone on 29 points, having played one game less than 18th-placed Luton. A draw would mathematically guarantee their safety ahead of a final-day fixture away at Burnley, who were relegated earlier. Even if they fail to win, it would take a near-miracle for Forest to go down on the final day – namely a 13-goal swing in goal difference in favour of Luton.

Chelsea have a lot less to worry about, but are still hunting a place in Europe, and potentially the Europa League.

Pochettino’s side sit seventh, one place below Newcastle and one above Manchester United. They are three points behind the Magpies, and ahead of United due to a vastly superior goal difference.

A win would be a vital step towards European qualification ahead of their final two games, against Brighton and Bournemouth respectively.

17:20 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on TV?

17:15 , Chris Wilson

Just 15 minutes until kick-off now, so here’s a reminder of how you can watch tonight’s game.

The game is due to kick-off at 5.30pm BST at The City Ground, and viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Read on for all the information you need below.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on TV? Time, channel and how to watch

Premier League results – Burnley relegated!

17:13 , Chris Wilson

Great news for Forest fans as kick-off looms. The club have almost guaranteed their Premier League status for next season, after losses for Burnley and Luton at the hands of Tottenham and West Ham respectively.

Burnley have been officially relegated after late Spurs goals, while Luton – while not officially relegated – are on the brink, and will go down today if Forest get at least one point.

Luton sit three points behind Forest having played a game more, and they have a -31 goal difference in comparison to Forest’s -18.

Mauricio Pochettino reveals stance over Chelsea future: ‘You need to ask us’

17:05 , Chris Wilson

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that his Chelsea future does not only depend on the club’s owners, but also how he feels about the project moving forward.

The Argentine has endured a mixed season with the Blues, with speculation surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge, though chairman Todd Boehly has expressed his delight at recent form.

But with Chelsea now in contention to qualify for the Europa League, Pochettino has insisted he, too, must be “happy” for the project to continue beyond this season.

“Look, it’s not important. The most important thing is to keep going, working if we are all happy, not only the owners happy with us, or us, with all the organisation the club is building here because of them we are all under assessment,” Pochettino said.

“If we are happy, perfect. But it is not only if the owners are happy or the sporting directors happy. If we are happy, you need to ask us, also, because maybe we are not happy and we accept the situation and we need to split. It is not going to be the first time the coaching staff at the end of the season decide to not keep going.”

Mauricio Pochettino reveals stance over Chelsea future

16:55 , Chris Wilson

Some important Chelsea-related news, as it’s now known where Thiago Silva will head to after his final appearance for the side.

The Brazilian is set to rejoin his former club Fluminense on a two-year deal when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season.

The 39-year-old will return to the outfit with whom he spent three seasons between 2006-08, making 143 appearances, and has been given permission to join up with his new side prior to the expiry of his Stamford Bridge deal, which is up on July 1.

Thiago Silva set to return to Fluminense when Chelsea contract expires

Team news

16:43 , Chris Wilson

Mauricio Pochettino has named an unchanged side from the one that beat West Ham 5-0 last week.

Enzo Fernandez and Alfie Gilchrist remains sidelined, while Reece James comes back onto the bench after a long injury lay-off.

Team news

16:38 , Chris Wilson

Nuno Espirito Santo has made one change to the team that beat Sheffield United 3-1 last week.

Anthony Elanga drops to the bench, with Moussa Niakhate coming into a five-man defence.

Team news

16:34 , Chris Wilson

NOTTINGHAM FOREST XI: Sels, Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina; Gibbs-White, Yates, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

SUBS: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Dominguez, Elanga, Origi, Omobamidele.

Your Reds to face @ChelseaFC ✊ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) May 11, 2024

CHELSEA XI: Petrovic, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher, Palmer; Madueke, Jackson, Mudryk.

SUBS: Bettinelli, Colwill, Disasi, Gusto, James, Ugochukwu, Casadei, Sterling, Nkunku.

Early team news

16:25 , Chris Wilson

Neco Williams is missing for the hosts as the result of a hamstring injury while Taiwo Awoniyi completed his return from injury last week and and is pushing for a starting place alongside Chris Wood up front.

Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto and Raheem Sterling resumed training with the Blues and are all nearing full fitness after recent injuries. That trio returned to the matchday squad for against West Ham United last weekend and are in contention to start.

Thiago Silva will feature at some point for his final match at Stamford Bridge before leaving Chelsea in the summer.

