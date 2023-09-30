Notre Dame vs. Duke live score, updates, highlights from Week 5 Fighting Irish game

"College GameDay" is in Durham for the first time ever for No. 13 Notre Dame's matchup with No. 16 Duke on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish (4-1) will look to rebound after a brutal last-second loss to Ohio State in Week 4. But the big games won't get any easier for Notre Dame. The Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0 ACC) have been one of this season's biggest surprises after taking down Clemson in Week 1. Quarterback Riley Leonard has 778 passing yards and two passing touchdowns as well as 238 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to start the 2023 college football season.

A win over Duke would be a good reset for the Fighting Irish, who still have College Football Playoff aspirations. A loss would sink them. This is a must-win for coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.

Follow along for live updates, scores and highlights from the pivotal Week 5 meeting between the Fighting Irish and Blue Devils:

Notre Dame vs. Duke final score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Notre Dame — — — — — Duke — — — — —

Notre Dame vs. Duke live updates, highlights

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Duke on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Watch ESPN, Fubo (free trial)

Notre Dame vs. Duke will air live on ABC. The game will also be available on the ESPN app and on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

What time does Notre Dame vs. Duke start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame vs. Duke will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Notre Dame vs. Duke odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 28

Spread: Notre Dame (-5.5)

Over/under: 52.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -210 | Duke +170

Notre Dame 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, TSU 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 3 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 16 Duke Saturday, Oct. 7 at Louisville Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 5 USC Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Pitt Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 22 Clemson Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 25 at Stanford

Duke 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Monday, Sept. 4 Duke 28, Clemson 7* Saturday, Sept. 9 Duke 42, Lafayette 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Duke 38, Northwestern 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Duke 41, Connecticut 7* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 13 Notre Dame Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. NC State* Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 4 Florida State* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Louisville* Thursday, Nov. 2 vs. Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 15 North Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Pitt* Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte)

