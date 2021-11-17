Notre Dame’s updated national bowl projections
No. 8 (CFP) Notre Dame got by Virginia last week and moved up one spot in the College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night. Although they still need a good amount of help to truly contend for a CFP spot, there is certainly a path to get there for the Irish.
That path isn’t the likeliest of things to play out however, at least according to those who project the college football postseason. Here are the latest national bowl projections for Notre Dame from a variety of different college football media outlets:
Athlon Sports:
Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Athlon Sports Projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
CBS Sports:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
CBS Sports Projection: Peach Bowl vs. Pitt
College Football News:
Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News Projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan State
ESPN (Bonagura):
USA TODAY NETWORK
ESPN (Bonagura) Projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Cincinnati
ESPN (Schlabach):
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN (Schlabach) Projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan
Sporting News:
Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
The Sporting News Projection: Peach Bowl vs. Pitt
USA TODAY:
Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Projection: Peach Bowl vs. Wake Forest
1
1