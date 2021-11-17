Notre Dame’s updated national bowl projections

No. 8 (CFP) Notre Dame got by Virginia last week and moved up one spot in the College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night. Although they still need a good amount of help to truly contend for a CFP spot, there is certainly a path to get there for the Irish.

That path isn’t the likeliest of things to play out however, at least according to those who project the college football postseason. Here are the latest national bowl projections for Notre Dame from a variety of different college football media outlets:

Athlon Sports:

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Athlon Sports Projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

CBS Sports:

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports Projection: Peach Bowl vs. Pitt

College Football News:

Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News Projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan State

ESPN (Bonagura):

USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN (Bonagura) Projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Cincinnati

ESPN (Schlabach):

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN (Schlabach) Projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan

Sporting News:

Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Sporting News Projection: Peach Bowl vs. Pitt

USA TODAY:

Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Projection: Peach Bowl vs. Wake Forest

1

1