Notre Dame lands Marquette forward Liza Karlen from transfer portal

When Marquette traveled to Notre Dame to play Ole Miss the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament, it had a future Irish player in tow. That player was standout forward Liza Karlen, who was in her fourth season with the Golden Eagles. Karlen announced on Instagram that she is transferring to the Irish for the 2024-25 season:

Karlen made First Team All-Big East last season, so that alone makes this a big get for the Irish. Her career-high 17.3 scoring averaged ranked fourth in the Big East and would have just edged out sonia citron for second in scoring on last year’s Irish. She also would have ranked second in rebounds (7.9) and blocks (1.2).

The 6-foot-2 Karlen is the latest big the Irish are adding for next season after incoming freshman Kate Koval. Maddy Westbeld also is returning next season. We still don’t know the latest on Kylee Watson’s knee injury, but this move gives the Irish insurance and much more. Either way, the lack of bigs the Irish had last season shouldn’t be an issue this time around.

