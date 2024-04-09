Notre Dame football trending to for 2025 Texas wide receiver

With not much room left in Notre Dame football’s 2025 recruiting class, they have to be very picky at which position and prospect they want to add.

Of the current 19 commits, the Irish have three current wide receivers in the fold and are looking like another one will join the trio. On Tuesday, two 247Sports Crystal Ball projections went in for Notre Dame to land 6-foot, 1-inch and 190-pound pass catcher Tanook Hines.

Both Tom Loy and Mike Roach have the nations No. 340 overall prospect and 48th receiver in the 247Sports Composite Rankings joining the Irish class eventually. Hines recently just visited South Bend, so the visit must have gone well.

If they are correct, Notre Dame will land one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2025 class.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire