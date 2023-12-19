Notre Dame football: Marcus Freeman statement on Gerad Parker

Some truly shocking news came down Monday for Notre Dame football as offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is gone, headed to Troy to become their head coach.

Parker was at Notre Dame for two seasons. 2022 saw him coach the tight ends before he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023. This 2023 season had some highs and lows.

We here at Fighting Irish Wire will have plenty on the search for Notre Dame’s next offensive coordinator. Whoever the next one is will be the fourth in as many years for the Fighting Irish.

In the meantime, Marcus Freeman released a statement on Parker taking the Troy job. Check it out below:

