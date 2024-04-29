Notre Dame Football – Knute Rockne’s Grave Moved to Campus

Legendary Notre Dame football coach Knute Rockne’s grave has been moved to the Notre Dame campus.

Rockne’s casket, along with that of his wife, son, and grandson, were exhumed from Highland Cemetary in South Bend at dawn on Sunday and moved to Notre Dame’s campus where a reburial and ceremony occurred later in the day.

Moving the gravesites to Notre Dame’s campus will come with more security according to Rockne’s granddaughter Jeanne Anne Rockne, who spoke to WNDU in South Bend.

“I pick up cigarette or cigar butts, shot glasses and whiskey bottles,” said Jeanne Anne. There are jagged edges and burn marks where people have chipped away at the headstone and snuffed out their cigars. “People don’t respect things anymore,” said Jeanne Anne.

College football’s all-time most famous coach died in a plane crash in 1931 and his previous gravesite was chosen by his wife Bonnie.

