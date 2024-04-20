Notre Dame’s Carson Tinney hits inside-the-park home run

One of the most exciting plays in baseball is the inside-the-park home run. It doesn’t happen very often, which is why people always yearn to see one whenever they go to a game. Those who attended Notre Dame’s game Friday against Boston College were lucky.

The Irish crushed the Eagles, 14-3, in seven innings, but one moment stood out above the rest. With the Irish already up big in the bottom of the sixth, Carson Tinney was called on to pinch-hit for Joey Spence, who already had a home run in the game. Tinney is one of the lesser contributors on the team, but he crushed a pitch and had a moment he won’t ever forget:

𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐑𝐔𝐍!!!@carson_tinney speeds around the bases to get home!🏃🏼‍♂️🔥 B6

☘️ 14

🦅 3#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/t05xBThwID — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) April 20, 2024

With the victory, the Irish extended their hitting streak to three and got their record back to .500 at 18-18. Their ACC record remains paltry at 3-16, the exact record of the MLB-worst Chicago White Sox. Needless to say, this has been a trying season for the Irish, but moments like this will make it stand out a bit.

