Notre Dame adds Deland McCullough II, son of Miami University great, as recruiting analyst

Deland McCullough II has joined Notre Dame's football staff as a recruiting analyst, according to his Twitter/X profile.

The son of former Miami University great Deland McCullough was a defensive backs coach at Oberlin College last season. McCullough II played at MU and Indiana University.

In February, McCullough added associate head coach to his title as Notre Dame's running backs coach. McCullough's 4,368 rushing yards rank second in MU history behind Travis Prentice.

Notre Dame's director of recruiting, Chad Bowden, is an Anderson High School graduate and the son of former Cincinnati Reds general manager Jim Bowden. He attended University of Cincinnati and later became the Bearcats' director of recruiting.

Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman was UC's defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020. He became Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in January 2021, and head coach later the same year when Brian Kelly became LSU's head coach.

