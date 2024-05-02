'If we are not winning then the fans can be flat'

What has happened to the atmosphere at St James' Park?

Newcastle United fans Gavin Webster and Anth Young discuss the stadium being "flat" at times this season on the latest episode of BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport podcast.

"When we used to go a goal down you would hear 'Toon, Toon,'" said Young. "People were getting behind the lads to raise them back up.

"Now it is audible groans when we concede and they are not trying to pick the team up. It can be miserable."

It has been a difficult campaign for Eddie Howe's Magpies.

Champions League football returned to the North East, but was short-lived following a group stage exit, and an ever-growing injury list stalled their hopes of a consecutive top-four finish in the Premier League.

And the disappointment on the pitch has transferred to the stands, with not even a 5-1 win over Sheffield United last weekend being enough to lift the St James' Park crowd.

"It did not feel like a big win because the atmosphere was so low," Webster added. "It was, dare I say it, a toxic atmosphere in the first half.

"But even at 4-0 it never picked up. Is that the signs of modern Newcastle, or the modern game?

"The game against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League was electric, like an out of body experience and old school. Was that just a one-off?"

