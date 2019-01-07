Not a miss: NFL officially credits Eagles' Treyvon Hester with blocked kick vs. Bears

If you were one of the way-over-the-line Chicago Bears fans who flooded Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s social media feeds with hateful messages after his potential game-winning kick against the Philadelphia Eagles improbably hit the left upright, the crossbar and then bounced into the field of play …

Or if you were one of the fans at Soldier Field booing Parkey …

You owe him an apology.

Philadelphia Eagles DT Treyvon Hester (90) was credited with a blocked kick on Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s late-game attempt on Sunday night. (AP)

NFL changes official ruling

After the game, Eagles defensive lineman Treyvon Hester told The Athletic reporter Bo Wulf that he had tipped the kick with his left hand, sending it off course.

And now, the NFL agrees.

The league has officially changed the scoring of the play, giving Hester credit for a block:

The NFL changed the official record to give credit to Philadelphia’s Treyvon Hester for blocking the kick of Chicago’s Cody Parkey. (Screen shot)

First block came at perfect time

That is the first blocked kick of Hester’s career. A seventh-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2017, Hester played 14 games with Oakland as a rookie but was released at final cutdowns last September.

The Eagles claimed him and placed him on their practice squad, but promoted him to the 53-man roster before Week 5. The 6-foot-2 tackle made one start during the regular season.

Hester and veteran Haloti Ngata did what they could to penetrate the Bears’ line as the ball was snapped. Hester put his left hand in the air, as he was taught, and the rest is history.

“Best feeling ever,” he said. “Best feeling ever.”

