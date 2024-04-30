I will not lose to a Portsmouth man - Edmondson

Southampton's Lewie Edmondson has boxed on the undercard of two Chris Billam-Smith world title fights [Getty Images]

Lewie 'The Saint' Edmondson is targeting a "violent stoppage win" when he faces Portsmouth's Joel McIntyre in Cardiff on 11 May.

The two will meet at Cardiff Arena on the undercard of Lauren Price's world title shot against Jessica McCaskill.

Edmondson will not be fighting for world titles but has aspirations one day of being in that position.

"I never want to lose in the ring, let alone to a Pompey man," he told BBC Sport.

The undefeated 28-year-old is a big Southampton FC supporter and is targeting a ninth career victory in Cardiff.

"I believe I should be coming through these fights in good style," Edmondson added.

"I’m ready to put on a career-best performance, trust me it’s incoming."

Lewie Edmondson lands a body shot during his points victory over Dmytro Fedas at Bournemouth International Centre in December [Getty Images]

The light heavyweight was last in action in December when he secured a unanimous points decision over Dmytro Fedas on the undercard of Chris Billam-Smith v Mateusz Masternak.

Edmondson's opponent, Joel McIntyre, was previously English light-heavyweight champion and despite losing his past four fights, has come up against experienced opponents including Lyndon Arthur, Ricky Summers and Shakan Pitters.

The 36-year-old's most recent bout was against the highly rated Ezra Taylor.

"It will definitely have that added edge with where we're both from," Edmondson said.

"We’ll put on a good performance and there will be a win by stoppage, it will be violent."

Southampton and Portsmouth boast one of the fiercest rivalries in English football.

When they two play each other there is always a rise in temperature, the two clubs separated by just 19 miles along the south coast of England.

Edmondson, who made his pro debut at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019, regularly goes to support his beloved Saints and wears their crest on his fight gown.

He has enjoyed being involved on the undercard of Billam-Smith's previous two world title fights in Bournemouth, bringing large numbers of supporters from Hampshire to Dorset.

"I’m hoping to have three fights this year," he said.

"I’m ready for some big nights and after this I’d like to be in some form of a title fight, I’m ready to push on."