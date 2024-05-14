‘They do not like to lose and I’m built the same way.’ Hornets’ new president, owners aligned

Shelly Cayette-Weston is a people person by nature. It’s part of her fabric.

“I think my strength really centers around relationships and that’s the start of it,” said Cayette-Weston, who was announced as the Charlotte Hornets’ new president of business operations on Monday. “And I think that Charlotte is a great market for that, to continue expanding on the great relationships that wehave already and continue to build on in this market. I think from a strategic standpoint, I’ve been able to create consistent success in Cleveland.”

She constantly brought it up during the interview process with co-owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, ensuring they were fully aware of her lengthy track record. She didn’t want them to think otherwise.

The new co-owners of the Charlotte Hornets, Rick Schnall, left and Gabe Plotkin speak during a press conference at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

“That’s the one thing that I talked a lot about with Rick and Gabe. My success in Cleveland wasn’t like a one-time (situation) ... It wasn’t only when we were good on the court or were not good on the court,” Cayette-Weston said. “It was consistent through the ups and downs. ... We (were) trying to build something sustainable.”

It’s Cayette-Weston’s main task now as she steps into a role held by Fred Whitfield for the better part of the past decade-plus prior to his resignation in December. She’ll assume her new role on July 1, and she’ll oversee the organization’s daily business operations. Her duties also include supervision of the Greensboro Swarm, Hornets Venom GT and the Spectrum Center.

She’s the latest member of a constantly changing Hornets landscape that includes new hires in head coach Charles Lee and president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson. Cayette-Weston spoke with The Observer about her vision and what she expects to add to the organization. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Hornets hired Shelly Cayette-Weston as the team’s new president of business operations Photo courtesy of Charlotte Hornets

Roderick Boone: What does it mean to be a groundbreaker and pave the way for others who look like you?

Shelly Cayette-Weston: I didn’t realize the impact that even my current role (in Cleveland) had on so many people that are just looking and seeing. Because I certainly didn’t have anyone when I was coming up 20 years ago in this industry. The industry has grown and is starting to grow (more) and there’s a lot of work to do.

You can’t miss that I’m a woman and I’m Black. But I think it’s so important that it’s notthe conversation starter, it’s not the top line, it’s not the front headline, but that people just see me as a Black African-American woman doing a great job, making an impact, which I’ve been doing for the last 12 years in Cleveland.

Rick and Gabe happened to see and have insight, because when they were able to take over the team, they saw some of the work that I had done through reporting and through measurements. There’s been a lot of work going on for a long time and now I’m able to share that wider and show the platform of what young women can do in this space.

RB: How have your roles with the Cavaliers prepared you to lead the business operations of an NBA franchise? (She currently serves as executive vice president and chief commercial officer in Cleveland.)

SCW: I think the great thing about those roles was it was a little bit of patience and consistency over 10 years. So, back in 2012 when I got there, the team was not a very high performing on-the-court team. Then we got a particular player (LeBron James), and we had a lot of success. We went to Final Fours for literally four straight years and ultimately won a championship. Then we had change on the court (and) we were not winning as many games anymore and we had a different makeup of what the on-the-court product looked like.

And throughout all that we had to find ways (to succeed). One of the things I was charged with was finding ways to grow and we had been able to do that consistently over the last eight-plus years. I think that is what prepared me for something like this, where you now have a team that, again, Rick and Gabe are very committed to having the highest levels of success on the court and it’s going to take time to get there. But we are going to be on parallel paths and we are going to be prepared. It doesn’t mean there won’t be success for the organization on the journey there. ... We are going to do amazing things together.

RB: Have you given some ideas to Rick, Gabe and others about the Spectrum Center renovation project? How much have you been involved in the process?

SCW: Rick and Gabe were open right away when we started conversations about (the renovations). ... So, there’s been a lot of consulting, and a lot of research that has gone into the process already. I’m just happy to come in, join all of the people that have already done an amazing amount of work on the planning and add value to looking at it even in deeper ways, wider ways to help with that customer experience, to help with the ability to garner new relationships and partners and just to continue to expand upon this opportunity.

You only get to do this every 20 or 30 years, so we are going to make sure we dive deep and continue to expound on the work that the team has already done. I’m excited to do that. It’s still fresh on my mind because we just did it four years ago (in Cleveland). So, I think this is just a great tie to coming in and catching it right at the beginning of the process. They are just starting construction this summer, of course, so it’s a perfect time to engage and be a part of this journey of what we have reimagined for Charlotte.

RB: You played basketball at Tulane University. How does that shape your perspective as an executive in the NBA, understanding that side of the game and what players enjoy?

SCW: I think being a Division I athlete has helped significantly in the role that I sit in today and getting to it, but in a different perspective ... nothing strictly pertaining to basketball. But the competitive nature, the relentless drive, the push, the ability to work through things and fight through things to be successful. All of those things from an athlete’s pinpoint are all skill sets that (will) help me in this seat ... I honestly think it’s one of the things that Rick and Gabe and I probably aligned on early in conversations, which is (having a) competitive nature. They do not like to lose and I’m built the same way.

I don’t want to lose, whether we are talking on-the-court performance, business performance, where we are talking about how much we are impacting and reaching people. We want to be at the highest level, and I think that trait that’s within me from my basketball days is something that has carried me thus far. I think it’s also what’s going to help take us together to the next level because I have a relentless pursuit to be great and succeed on and off the court. I’m excited about that and definitely attribute it to basketball.

A Charlotte fan celebrates in the stands during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 19, 2022. Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

RB: How do you get a starved fan base excited again?

SCW: I love a good challenge. But I think this one, you can see it. It’s right in front of us. I mean, basketball is the core of this region. And between college and high school, I just think it runs so deep and everybody is waiting for (the Hornets to thrive).

We are going to push this thing together ... Now, you’ve got a relentless approach with Jeff (Peterson, executive VP) and with Charles (Lee, head coach) ... I see it, I feel it and I’m ready for it. And I can’t wait to get there in July and really get started on it.