Norwich should make the play-offs, shouldn't they? We want your thoughts

Norwich drew 2-2 with Swansea in the Championship on Saturday [Getty Images]

Norwich City need to avoid defeat at Birmingham City on Saturday (12:30 GMT) to seal their place in the Championship play-offs.

Even if the Canaries lose, Hull will need to win and score a hatful of goals at Plymouth to force their way into the picture.

Are City home and hosed in your opinion?

Do you think there's any chance of Norwich not making it?

Would you rest key players at St Andrew's?

How are you feeling ahead of the play-offs (if City get there)?

