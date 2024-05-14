Who will be Northern Ireland's new captain?

Laura Rafferty, Nadene Caldwell and Simone Magill appear to be the obvious contenders to replace Marissa Callaghan as captain [Getty Images]

After eight years of wearing the armband, Marissa Callaghan announced on Friday she would stand down as Northern Ireland captain.

The 38-year-old Cliftonville midfielder has led Northern Ireland through the most successful period in the history of the women’s team, including at the Euro 2022 finals in Southampton.

Callaghan donned the armband in 52 of her 89 caps and says the decision, which takes places after Northern Ireland's opening two Euro 2025 qualifiers, was "not taken lightly".

But with the double-header with Portugal just around the corner, who will be Northern Ireland's new captain?

Laura Rafferty

Laura Rafferty (right) has been handed the armband recently in the absence of Marissa Callaghan by Tanya Oxtoby (left) [Getty Images]

Age: 28 Position: Defender Club: Southampton Caps: 45

Southampton defender Laura Rafferty will be one of the front runners after being handed the armband on a number of occasions in Callaghan's absence.

It caps a remarkable turnaround for the 28-year-old given she was in and out of the squad over the past two years. Now, however, she is now one of the first names on Tanya Oxtoby's team sheet.

"I feel like Raff and Marissa complement each other really well, with their leadership styles and what they bring to the group," Oxtoby said in April.

"We have got so many leaders in this group. To have Raff lead from the back when Marissa is not on the pitch, it's just a natural thing for me."

It would not be a surprise to see Rafferty handed the armband on a permanent basis.

Simone Magill

Age: 29 Position: Striker Club: Aston Villa Caps: 83 Goals: 25

Simone Magill has often been the face of women's football in Northern Ireland, given her goalscoring exploits and her reputation in the WSL with Everton and now Aston Villa.

Since making her senior debut as a 15-year-old, Magill has been one of the first names on NI's team sheet and her experience, both internationally and in the WSL, is crucial for Oxtoby.

Magill is the focal point of Northern Ireland's attack and the 29-year-old is chasing down Rachel Furness' scoring record.

Like many of her team-mates, Magill played a key role in Northern Ireland's recent highlights and her Euro 2022-ending knee injury has only added fuel to the fire for more success on the international stage.

She also captained Northern Ireland's age-group teams and would no doubt relish the chance to do so at senior level.

Nadene Caldwell

Age: 33 Position: Midfielder Club: Glentoran Caps: 82 Goals: 2

Nadene Caldwell has been one of Northern Ireland's most reliable players in recent years, with consistent performances wherever she is asked to play.

At the age of 33, Caldwell would perhaps be a shorter-term option than some of the candidates but her professionalism and efficiency cannot go under the radar.

The midfielder has been an integral part of Northern Ireland's recent success and scored the goal that secured their place at the Euro 2022 finals.

Most recently, she was asked to fill in at centre-back for NI's opening two Euro 2025 qualifiers after an injury crisis in defence.

In typical fashion, it was a test that she passed with flying colours.

Lauren Wade

Lauren Wade has developed into a big-game player for Northern Ireland [Getty Images]

Age: 30 Position: Forward Club: Reading Caps: 59 Goals: 11

Since moving to Reading after the Euro 2022 finals, winger Lauren Wade has stepped up for her country and is in arguably her best spell wearing green.

She wore the armband for the second half of her 50th cap against Albania in September and ended up getting the winner.

In fact, Wade has developed into a big-game player for Northern Ireland, with the 30-year-old also netting in February's play-off win over Montenegro and in Bosnia-Herzegovina in April.

Her pace causes problems for any full-back she comes up against, and she featured in every match for Reading this season, which highlights her reliability.

Wade's approach of working hard and being patient for the right move across to England is also one for young members of the squad to follow.

Joely Andrews

Age: 22 Position: Midfielder Club: Glentoran Caps: 19 Goals: 1

There are a number of exciting young players coming through in Northern Ireland's set-up, with 22-year-old Glentoran midfielder Joely Andrews one of those.

If Oxtoby wanted to go for an outside bet away from her experienced players, then Andrews could be that player.

The Glentoran midfielder has been linked with a move across the water and has established herself as a key midfielder under Oxtoby.

It worked for the Republic of Ireland and Katie McCabe, who was handed the armband at 21, so could Oxtoby be tempted to take a similar approach?

It would be a wildcard shout and although, realistically, the current appointment will probably be too soon, don't be surprised to see Andrews as captain later on in her promising career.