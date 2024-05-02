Northern beats Mtn. Ridge, 8-1; Keyser wins; Frankfort, Fort Hill lose

May 2—ACCIDENT — Bailey Champlin threw six innings of one-run ball, leading Northern over Mountain Ridge, 8-1, on Wednesday.

The Huskies improved to 10-5 overall and 3-3 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference. Champlin allowed six hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.

Northern's Lily Chambers had a big day at the plate with three two hits, three RBIs, two walks and a stolen base.

Anne Baker led the Miners (4-9, 1-6 WestMAC) with two hits.

Northern hosts Allegany on Friday at 2:30 and plays Southern after, while Mountain Ridge welcomes Clear Spring on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Keyser 8, Grafton 0

KEYSER, W.Va. — Tayler Likens hit another home run, Rylee Mangold threw a one-hit shutout, and No. 3 Keyser advanced to the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 championship with a rout of Grafton on Wednesday.

Likens, the school's all-time home run king, broke the game open with a three-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning that made it 7-0.

Leighton Johnson and Bibs Felton had multi-hit games. Felton doubled and drove in a pair.

Mangold earned the win in the circle after striking out 11 batters and walking none in the five-inning, run-rule victory.

Lillie Crimm took the loss for Grafton (12-11), which hosts Berkeley Springs on Thursday in the section semifinals.

Keyser (22-7) will take on the winner of that game on Friday for the section title. The Golden Tornado, 2-0 in the double-elimination playoff format, will need to be beaten twice.

Berkeley Springs 12, Frankfort 4

SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort's season came to an end on Wednesday, falling to Berkeley Springs in the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 playoffs.

The Indians outhit the Falcons, 15-11.

Six players for Berkeley Springs recorded two hits.

Bailee Diehl was one of them, adding four RBIs, and hit a grand slam in the third inning to left that made the score 9-0.

Alaira Harrington and Ocean Clatterbuck combined to allow 11 hits, four runs and two walks with three strikeouts for the Indians.

Frankfort (9-17) ends its season on an eight-game losing streak.

Berlin 13, No. 5 Fort Hill 1

BERLIN, Pa. — Berlin Brothersvalley racked up 15 hits, including two home runs, in a five-inning rout of Fort Hill on Wednesday.

The result dropped Fort Hill to 9-7 and ended the Sentinels' four-game winning streak.

Elsie Barna and Elsie Ritchey hit home runs for Berlin, and Carissa Croner, Cayley Poorbaugh and Taylor Hillegass doubled.

Sydney Walker earned the win in the circle, allowing one unearned run on two hits in five innings with three strikeouts and a walk.

MaeLeigh Plummer took the loss for Fort Hill.

Fort Hill was at Brunswick on Thursday.