North Dakota to offer 337 any-deer nonresident archery tags in 2024

Mar. 12—The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will have 337 any-deer bow licenses available to nonresidents in 2024, the department said Tuesday, March 12, in a news release.

Applicants

can apply online

after April 15 on the

Game and Fish website

at gf.nd.gov. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 15.

Up to five hunters can apply together as a party. A lottery will be held if more applications are received than licenses available. A total of 2,124 people applied in 2023.

The number of nonresident any-deer bow licenses available is 15% of the previous year's mule deer gun license allocation.

North Dakota's archery deer season

is tentatively set to open Friday, Aug. 30.