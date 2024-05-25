North Carolina still a top team in early top 25 and 1 after transfer addition

It’s been a quiet process for the North Carolina Tar Heels in the transfer portal, landing just two players this year. With Hubert Davis and his program finding success last season, the pressure was on to find key contributors for the 2024-25 season.

After landing Cade Tyson out of Belmont, UNC recently scored their second commitment as former Notre Dame and Vanderbilt forward Ven-Allen Lubin pledged his commitment this week. But how does that move impact the Tar Heels overall?

Following the commitment, Gary Parrish of CBS Sports updated his top 25 and 1 rankings, where UNC solidified its No. 3 spot:

This ranking is based on Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels returning five of the top eight scorers – specifically RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau, Seth Trimble, Jae’Lyn Withers and Jalen Washington – from a team that won the ACC regular-season title and secured a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. UNC is also adding a top-10 recruiting class, highlighted by five-star prospects Ian Jackson and Drake Powell — plus Belmont transfer Cade Tyson and Vanderbilt transfer Ven-Allen Lubin. That should give the program a chance to make a 22nd appearance in the Final Four.

The Tar Heels have been a top-three team for almost all of the offseason in Parrish’s rankings, holding strong with RJ Davis and others returning.

But adding Tyson and Lubin have helped UNC solidify that ranking and provide some excitement for the upcoming season.

