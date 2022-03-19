North Carolina ousts Baylor despite squandering a 25-point second-half lead

Having squandered a 25-point lead in the final 10 minutes of regulation and lost two of their best players in the process, North Carolina appeared to be on the verge of crashing out of the NCAA tournament via a stunning meltdown.

Somehow, some way, the eighth-seeded Tar Heels steadied themselves in overtime to eliminate the South Region’s No. 1 seed and reassert themselves as genuine threats to make the Final Four.

Freshman guard R.J. Davis had the biggest role in helping North Carolina overcome a furious Baylor rally, suspect officiating and its own inability to break a full-court press. Davis scored 30 points and delivered the most important basket of the game, a 3-point play late in overtime that extended the Tar Heels’ lead to six and helped them hold on for an emotion-laden 93-86 victory.

With reigning national champion Baylor and second-seeded Kentucky both eliminated from the East Region, North Carolina’s path to a Final Four is suddenly wide open. A Tar Heels team that was on the NCAA tournament bubble a month ago will face either fourth-seeded UCLA or fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s in the Sweet 16.

If the North Carolina team that dominated Saturday's first 30 minutes shows up to Philadelphia, the rest of the East Region should be worried. The perimeter shooting of Brady Manek and Davis and a smothering defensive performance helped the Tar Heels build a double-digit lead after less than eight minutes, increase it to 13 by halftime and seemingly blow the game open in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

North Carolina led 67-42 when Baylor's Matthew Mayer missed a 3-pointer. Then, in an instant, a key decision from the referees changed the course of the game.

Manek was controversially assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game after elbowing Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan in the face while trying to get in position to grab a defensive rebound. At the time of his ejection, the sweet-shooting bearded forward had a game-high 26 points, the fifth time in North Carolina's past six games that Manek has eclipsed 20 points.

Story continues

brady manek got ejected for this elbow on sochan



thoughts? pic.twitter.com/DwjSYnfsg4 — buckets (@buckets) March 19, 2022

As Manek walked off the floor with a towel over his head, Baylor sensed an opportunity. Ratcheting up their full-court defensive pressure, the Bears forced three straight turnovers and reeled off 11 straight points.

A rattled North Carolina team only became wobbled further when guard Caleb Loving fouled out on a charging call with seven minutes to go and center Armando Bacot picked up his fourth foul less than two minutes later. This is a North Carolina team that only played five guys in the second half of their win at Duke a couple weeks ago. Depth is not the Tar Heels' strong suit.