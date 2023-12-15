North Carolina lands commitment from former Georgia offensive lineman

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program has landed another commitment out of the transfer portal. On Friday, ahead of the start of bowl season, the Tar Heels picked up a commitment from Georgia offensive lineman Austin Blaske.

The offensive lineman took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce he would be playing at North Carolina.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Blaske has two years of eligibility left after playing three seasons at Georgia. He played in 18 games with the Bulldogs but battled injuries throughout his career. He was originally committed to NC State before flipping late to Georgia and joining the Bulldogs’ class for the 2020 cycle.

Per Inside Carolina, Blaske was on North Carolina’s campus for a visit from Wednesday to Thursday. He also took trips to Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern in his recruitment but opted to pick the Tar Heels when it was all said and done.

Blaske is the second player to commit to North Carolina out of the transfer portal, joining quarterback Max Johnson.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire