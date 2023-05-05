North Carolina expected to face UConn in Jimmy V Classic

The North Carolina Tar Heels will return to Madison Square Garden next season and face off against the defending national champion UConn Huskies according to a new report.

The two teams are slated to face off in the Jimmy V Classic for the 2023 season. Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today reported the news on Friday afternoon, stating that the Tar Heels and Huskies will be two of the teams facing off against each other. The other two teams in the doubleheader are still to be determined.

It makes sense for North Carolina to play in Madison Square Garden as current head coach and former Knicks player Hubert Davis played a lot in the “Mecca of Basketball” in his career. After UNC beat Ohio State at MSG in the CBS Sports Classic in 2022, Davis pointed out that he wants the Tar Heels to have a presence at the arena for future years.

NEWS: UConn will play North Carolina in the 2023 Jimmy V Classic at MSG, according to a source. The other game in the doubleheader is currently TBD.https://t.co/G12TBxDVBD — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 5, 2023

The addition of UConn to UNC’s non-conference schedule is another big one. They are currently slated to play UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic, Oklahoma in the Jumpman Invitational, the Battle 4 Atlantis and the new ACC/SEC challenge.

UNC is 5-1 all-time against UConn.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire