North Carolina CB transfer Lejond Cavazos commits to Michigan State football

A huge weekend in recruiting has carried over into the new week, with the Spartans picking up another commitment via the transfer portal. Lejond Cavazos, a 6-foot, 200 pound cornerback, has made the decision to commit to Michigan State.

Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Cavazos played high school football at national powerhouse IMG Academy, before starting his college career at Ohio State. After two seasons at OSU he transferred to North Carolina for the next two seasons.

NEWS: Former Ohio State, North Carolina CB Lejond Cavazos has committed to Michigan State, per @JimComparoni💥https://t.co/EUyuFvOrpe pic.twitter.com/vEerjEGMN3 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) May 13, 2024

In 2022, Cavazos played every game for UNC, recording 18 tackles. In 2023, he only got to play one game due to injury.

It is unclear yet if he will be able to get a second year of eligibility in East Lansing via a medical redshirt, but he will for sure be here for one season.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire