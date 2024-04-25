Norman North, Noble girls to host first round of state tournament

Apr. 24—The 5A and 6A state tournament brackets for boys and girls soccer have been released and Noble and Norman North have each earned the ability to host.

The Norman North girls (12-2) finished in first place in District 6A-3 and will be entering the playoffs riding a five-game winning streak. The Timberwolves will host Southmoore in the first round on Monday at 7 p.m.

The winner of that game will face either Bishop McGuiness or Piedmont in the second round on Thursday, May 2.

The Timberwolves have made it all the way to the state finals in each of the last four seasons and five of the last six.

The Norman High girls will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs, facing Edmond Memorial on Monday at 7 p.m. The Tigers started district play 1-3 before winning their last three to earn the last playoff spot in District 6A-1.

All three of those wins came by shutout.

Edmond Memorial is 10-1 on the season with its lone loss coming to Norman North. The winner of Monday's game will face either Bishop Kelley or Yukon in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 2.

In Class 5A the Noble girls won a district title with an 11-3 regular season and will host the first round of the playoffs on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

The Bears drew Guymon for their first-round matchup for the second season in a row. Last season, Noble beat Guymon 5-1 before falling to Piedmont in the quarterfinals.

This year if the Bears advance they'll face either Coweta or Booker T. Washington.

On the boys side, Norman North will play Jenks in Round 1 on the road on Monday at 8 p.m. The Timberwolves opened up their season with a 2-1 win over the Trojans on the road.

They'll be matched up with either Deer Creek or Edmond North in the second round on Thursday, May 2.